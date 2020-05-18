Saili to leave Harlequins for French club

Harlequins have confirmed that Francis Saili will leave at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old centre is joining French ProD2 club Biarritz after three injury-affected years at The Stoop.

He was signed from Irish Pro14 outfit Munster ahead of the 2017/18 season and made 34 appearances for Quins.

Saili said: “I’d like to confirm my time with Harlequins after three seasons will be coming to an end.

“It has been an honour playing for such a prestigious club, and alongside some great lads.

“Unfortunately, my time with the club didn’t plan out as I desired due to a series of injuries.

“Quins will always hold a special place in my heart during my career. I have made some friendships here that I know I will cherish for life.

“My family and I would like to thank all the staff and fans at Harlequins for their support during our time with the club.”

Harlequins head of rugby Paul Gustard said: “We wish Francis and his young family all the very best in the next chapter of their rugby journey.

“Francis has had a frustrating time with injury in his three seasons at the club.

“On a personal level I am pleased Francis has managed to find an opportunity to show everyone how good a player he can be.”

