Earle agrees Harlequins contract extension

Nathan Earle has signed a contract extension at Harlequins, the club has announced.

Earle, 25, has been with Quins since being signed from London rivals Saracens in 2018.

Quins have not disclosed the length of his new deal.

“I’m thrilled to be able to extend my time at The Stoop,” Earle said.

“I felt like I was playing some of my best rugby before picking up a knee injury at the end of my first season.

“I’m still rehabilitating at the moment, but I’m excited to get back out there and pull on the jersey again.”

