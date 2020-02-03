Robshaw to leave after 16 years at Harlequins

Chris Robshaw is to leave Harlequins at the end of the season after 16 years at the club.

The former England captain, 33, helped Quins win their first ever Premiership title in 2012 and was also part of the side which won the Challenge Cup the previous year.

Robshaw said he “looks forward to the next chapter” but has yet to decide whether he will continue playing.

“I could never have imagined I would be fortunate enough to play for the team I admired the most,” he said.

“Though there is so much I will miss about playing for this team, I will always be eternally grateful and proud for having had the chance to stand alongside such extraordinary players.”

Robshaw, who has won 66 England caps, has made 203 Premiership appearances for Harlequins, with 14 of them coming this season.







