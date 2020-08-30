Quins boost play-off hopes with victory over Saints

Harlequins 30 Northampton 17

Quins bounced back from successive defeats to reignite hopes of a top-four finish and a tilt at the play-offs.

A resounding bonus- point win was just what the doctor ordered after last weekend’s defeat at Saracens and, far more disappointingly, a dismal effort at Worcester on Wednesday.

Boss Paul Gustard badly needed to reverse the narrative and the strong line-up he fielded responded, just as he wanted.

In particular, he was looking for a much brighter start than in midweek, when a much-changed starting XV found itself 26-0 down to a Worcester Warriors side that had not won a single match all year.

This time, there would not be quite the same urgency to bring out the half-time hair-dryer or the face like thunder he wore then.

By closing the gap on Saints – who were sixth and eight points better off at start of play – the last five matches of this delayed Gallagher Premiership could still provide interest.

That should certainly be the case next Saturday, when fourth-placed Bath visit the Stoop for a match that will welcome 3,500 ticketed Quins fans in what is bound to be an emotional event in any case.

It was Saints who actually stole a march early on, with Rory Hutchinson finishing off a move through the centre, and James Grayson adding the extras. But Quins seemed to grow stronger as the game wore on.

A willingness to take tap penalties and move the ball quickly – Danny Care back to his scampering best – paved the way for Nathan Earle to touch down in the corner. Marcus Smith, who had earlier landed a penalty, converted to make it 10-7.

Saints hit back to regain the lead with fleet-footed wing Ryan Olowofela receiving a long pass to dap down in the corner. It was a fair reward for an outstanding drive by the visiting forwards.

As if inspired, the Quins pack put in some hard yards of their own to give Scott Baldwin a pushover try as the first-half drew to a close, edging the hosts ahead, and there was still time to add a penalty to make it 18-14 at the turn-around.

Smith, the scorer, then provided one of the moments of the match seven minutes into the second half with a dazzling, slicing run through the Saints ranks to set up position near the line for skipper Chris Robshaw to cross over.

And with their tails now up, we were treated to a Chris Ashton swallow-dive as he went over, following a superb – and very typical – break out of defence from Mike Brown. Two former England men, making an impact in front of a watching Eddie Jones.

There was no way back for Saints after that, as Quins saw out the final quarter with consummate ease.

Harlequins: Brown, Ashton, Marchant, Lasike, Earle, Smith, Care, Marler, Baldwin, Kerrod, Lewies, Symons, Robshaw, Evans, Dombrandt. Replacements: Gray, Garcia Botta, van Dyk, Lamb-Cona, Chisholm, Steele, Lang, Morris







