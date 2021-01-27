Morris signs Harlequins contract extension

Aaron Morris has signed a contract extension at Harlequins, the club have announced.

The versatile back has been at The Stoop since being signed from Saracens in 2016.

“To secure my future here for the next couple of years, which I hope will be a really exciting couple of years, I’m super happy to have got done,” he said.

“I couldn’t really see myself anywhere else because of how much the club has come to be part of my life and how much I believe in the group.

“I think this group can really go places and win things.”







