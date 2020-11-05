Lewies takes over as Harlequins captain

Harlequins have named second row Stephan Lewies as the club’s new captain.

Lewies, 28, follows in the footsteps of Quins legends Keith Wood, Will Carling, Jason Leonard, Andre Vos and Chris Robshaw.

“It’s a massive opportunity – a huge honour,” said Lewies.

“It comes with big responsibility but it’s something special and I’m really excited.”

Harlequins head of rugby Paul Gustard said: “Steph has universal respect across the club and has the ability to relate and communicate with our younger players whilst also having strong relationships with our experienced stars.”







