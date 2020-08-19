Injury forces Harlequins star Clifford to retire
Harlequins and England back row Jack Clifford has announced his retirement at the age of 27 because of injury.
Clifford had two major operations after suffering a dislocated shoulder and has been unable to fully recover from the problem.
Clifford said: “I am absolutely gutted to be have to call time on my career at a relatively early stage.
“I have been at Quins since I was 13 years old and made so many good friends here.”
Quins head of rugby Paul Gustard said: “We had signed Jack on a long-term contract as we believed he was a key part of what we are building.
“So it is disappointing for everyone that we are unable to see his talents on the field once more.”