Injury forces Harlequins hooker Crompton to retire

Harlequins hooker Max Crumpton has been forced to retire at the age of 26 because of injury.

Crumpton has been unable to recover from a severely damaged hamstring he suffered during a Heineken Cup match at Bath in January.

He has had two spells with Quins, returning to the club on a permanent deal in 2018 after previously enjoying a spell on loan at The Stoop.

Crumpton said: “I think every player dreams of having that fairytale finish to their playing career.

“While I haven’t had the opportunity to sign off from my time as a professional rugby player in front of a crowded Stoop, I’m immensely proud of what I achieved in nearly a decade as a professional athlete.

“My career has finished sooner than I would have wanted, but I have plenty of fond memories to look back on, and I’m thankful for the continued support from Quins as I begin my life after rugby.”







