Harlequins stalwart Lambert announces retirement

Harlequins prop Mark Lambert has announced his retirement after 17 years with the club.

Lambert, known as ‘The Chairman’ among other players, made his 250th Harlequins appearance earlier this season.

The 35-year-old will continue his role as chairman of the Rugby Players Association and as an ambassador for the Harlequins Foundation.

“I want to thank the supporters of Quins. You have always been passionate, kind, and friendly to me. I hope I have been the same in return,” Lambert said.

Harlequins head of rugby Paul Gustard said: “On behalf of all the support staff at the club we would all like to thank Lamby for his immense contribution over the last 17 years.

“He has been a true club man who has given his all on and off the field.”







