Harlequins sign Ealing prop Els



Harlequins have signed loosehead prop Jordan Els from Ealing Trailfinders

Els, 23, has impressed in the Championship since joining Ealing from South African side Natal Sharks midway through the 2018-19 season.

Els said: “I’m tremendously excited to sign with Harlequins. Wen you hear a club as significant as Quins is showing interest, it’s an easy decision to make.

“I’m looking forward to getting involved with the squad. The competition in training and for matchday spots is going to be tremendous.

“The quality of players and coaches here is something that truly excites me and I’m eager to get out there and pull on the jersey for the first time.”







