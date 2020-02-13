Harlequins announce signing of Louw

Harlequins have announced the signing of South Africa tighthead prop Wilco Louw.

Louw, 25, has played for the Stormers in Super Rugby and will join Quins at the end of the current campaign.

Louw had a short spell with French Top14 outfit Toulon earlier this season.

“I’m really stoked to be heading to England to play for Quins. If you ask any South African player, they all know Harlequins,” he said.

“It’s a big opportunity for me; Harlequins play an exciting brand of rugby with awesome coaches.”

Harlequins head of rugby Paul Gustard said: “We are delighted with the capture of Wilco for the 2020/21 season.

“Wilco, at 25, is at a great age to grow with the squad that we are building, and has many years of elite rugby in him.

“Having personally flown over after the Saracens game to meet him, I can testify he is without doubt the right fit and has the necessary determination to be a big success in the UK.”







