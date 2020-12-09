De Carpentier joins Harlequins on three-month deal

Harlequins have signed former England Sevens star Richard de Carpentier on a short-term deal.

De Carpentier, 30, joins on a three-month contract after impressing during a trial with the club.







He had spells at Leicester Tigers and Worcester Warriors before making a switch to the seven-man game.

De Carpentier said: “I’m delighted to sign for Harlequins. To have the opportunity to come into such a great club has been fantastic, I’ve been made to feel really welcome by the entire squad and staff.

“I’m excited to bring the strengths of my sevens game into fifteens and get stuck in over the next few months.”







