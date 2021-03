Ilias Chair and Sam Field have been restored to the QPR side for this afternoon’s game at the Madejski Stadium.

Rangers make three changes in total, with Osman Kakay also brought in.







Todd Kane drops to the bench along with Chris Willock and Geoff Cameron.

QPR: Dieng; Dickie, De Wijs, Barbet; Kakay, Johansen, Field, Chair, Wallace; Dykes, Austin.

Subs: Lumley, Thomas, Kane, Adomah, Cameron, Ball, Willock, Bonne, Hamalainen.