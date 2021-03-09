QPR v Wycombe: Line-ups for tonight’s game as Cameron returns to Rangers squad

QPR name an unchanged starting line-up for tonight’s game.

It means a home debut for Jordy de Wijs, who impressed in Saturday’s win at Bristol City.







Geoff Cameron, who was rested for that game, is back in the Rangers squad and is among the substitutes.

QPR (3-4-2-1): Dieng; Dickie, De Wijs, Barbet; Kane, Johansen, Field, Wallace; Chair, Willock; Austin.

Subs: Lumley, Thomas, Kakay, Cameron, Hamalainen, Ball, Adomah, Bonne, Dykes.

Wycombe: Stockdale, Jacobsen, Gape, Tafazolli, Knight, Muskwe, Horgan, Thompson, Samuel, McCarthy, Mehmeti.

Subs: Allsop, Grimmer, Stewart, Ikpeazu, Kashket, McCleary, Akinfenwa, Onyedinma, Ofoborh.







