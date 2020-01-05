QPR v Swansea: Masterson debut, Kelly also plays, young duo on bench

Defender Conor Masterson makes his senior debut in QPR’s FA Cup tie against Swansea.

Goalkeeper Liam Kelly also plays, while youngsters Deshane Dalling and Joe Gubbins are among the Rangers substitutes, as is Olamide Shodipo.





QPR: Kelly, Kane, Masterson, Cameron, Wallace, Ball, Scowen, Pugh, Chair, Osayi-Samuel, Hugill.

Subs: Barnes, Hall, Smith, Shodipo, Wells, Dalling, Gubbins.







