Half-time: QPR 3 Swansea 0 – Hugill scores twice as Rangers take control



Jordan Hugill scored twice as QPR took control of the FA Cup third-round tie.

The in-form Bright Osayi-Samuel also netted for Rangers, who seem to be on a roll following the recent 6-1 hammering of Cardiff.





Swansea started well and went close to scoring when Krostoffer Person’s long-range strike hit the bar.

But Rangers took the lead courtesy of a fine goal by Hugill, who controlled Todd Kane’s cross and volleyed past keeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt from 15 yards out.

A mistake by former QPR man Jake Bidwell led to the home side doubling their lead just before the half-hour mark.

Bidwell tried in vain to shake off the persistent Osayi-Samuel, who chased him across the edge of the penalty area and robbed him of the ball before side-stepping away from Brandon Cooper and finishing coolly.

And Hugill netted again a minute before half-time by sliding in to nudge home Ilias Chair’s right-wing free-kick.

QPR: Kelly, Kane, Masterson, Cameron, Wallace, Ball, Scowen, Pugh, Chair, Osayi-Samuel, Hugill.

Subs: Barnes, Hall, Smith, Shodipo, Wells, Dalling, Gubbins.







