QPR v Sheffield Wednesday line-ups: Lumley back, Wells a sub, Owls trio miss out

Keeper Joe Lumley returns to the QPR side for tonight’s FA Cup tie.

Lumley is in for Liam Kelly and there is a first start for recent loan signing Jack Clarke.

Jordan Hugill leads the attack, with Nahki Wells on the bench. Bright Osayi-Samuel is also a substitute.

Sheffield Wednesday are without the injured Liam Palmer and Fernando Forestieri, while there is no place in their matchday squad for former QPR man Massimo Luongo.

QPR: Lumley, Kane, Leistner, Masterson, Manning, Ball, Chair, Clarke, Eze, Pugh, Hugill.

Subs: Hall, Barnes, Cameron, Wells, Osayi-Samuel, Shodipo, Amos. Sheffield Wednesday: Dawson, Fox, Rhodes, Harris, Pelupessy, Winnall, Borner, Murphy, Lees. Odubajo, Hutchinson.

Subs: Wildsmith, Nuhiu, Reach, Iorfa, Borukov, Hunt, Urhoghide.







