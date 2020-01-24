Half-time: QPR 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1 – Rangers’ awful defending punished

Morgan Fox’s goal a couple of minutes before half-time put Sheffield Wednesday ahead in the FA Cup fourth-round tie.

It was a dire goal for QPR to concede. They inexplicably switched off at a throw-in, taken by Sam Hutchinson to the unmarked Fox, who fired through Joe Lumley’s legs at the keeper’s near post.





Earlier, Lumley saved at his near post from Jacob Murphy and Marc Pugh went close for Rangers, firing narrowly wide of the target after good work on the left by Ilias Chair.

Lumley was restored to the side and Jack Clarke was given his first start since joining Rangers on loan from Tottenham.

QPR: Lumley, Kane, Leistner, Masterson, Manning, Ball, Chair, Clarke, Eze, Pugh, Hugill.

Subs: Hall, Barnes, Cameron, Wells, Osayi-Samuel, Shodipo, Amos.







