Chris Willock returns to the QPR starting line-up for this afternoon’s game.

Willock comes in for Dom Ball – Rangers’ only change from the draw at Millwall.







QPR: Dieng; Kakay, Dickie, Barbet, Hamalainen; Cameron; Carroll, Osayi-Samuel, Willock; Dykes.

Subs: Kelly, Kane, Masterson, Ball, Bettache, Adomah, Thomas, Bonne, Kelman.