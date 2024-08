New signing Nicolas Madsen make his QPR debut in this afternoon’s game and there are home debuts for Koki Saito and Karamoko Dembele.

QPR: Nardi; Dunne, Cook, Clarke-Salter, Paal; Field, Madsen; Smyth, Dembele, Saito; Frey.

Subs: Walsh, Morrison, Santos, Dixon-Bonner, Varane, Talla, Kolli, Lloyd, Celar.