QPR v Millwall: No striker for Rangers, Shodipo in for Osayi-Samuel

QPR are still without Jordan Hugill and again play without a recognised striker.

Hugill has not recovered from a hamstring problem in time to play, so Ilias Chair and Ebere Eze will lead the attack.







They will be joined by Olamide Shodipo, who starts in place of Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Osayi-Samuel was withdrawn from the club after QPR accepted an offer for him from Club Brugge.

Rangers’ threadbare squad means they only have six substitutes this afternoon.

QPR: Lumley, Kakay, Masterson, Manning, Ball, Cameron, Shodipo, Amos, Eze, Chair.

Subs: Kelly, Kane, Bettache, Oteh, Clarke, Gubbins.









