Half-time: QPR 1 Hull 1 – Rangers pegged back by another Lumley error

Goalkeeper Joe Lumley was guilty of another mistake as he presented Hull with an equaliser at Loftus Road.

Ilias Chair put QPR ahead on 20 minutes with a low right-footed strike from near the left-hand edge of the penalty area following a short-corner routine involving Ryan Manning and Ebere Eze.

The home side then began to dominate and Stephen Kingsley, who later went off after picking up an injury, blocked Luke Amos’ shot after the on-loan Tottenham youngster had been teed up by Nahki Wells.

Bright Osayi-Samuel then went close for Rangers, shooting over after cutting in from the right flank, before a cross by Amos was nudged wide of the near post by Wells.

They seemed to be in complete control when Josh Bowler’s ball in from the right was spilled by Lumley, enabling George Honeyman to score from close range.

Lumley atoned somewhat when he dived to his right to push away a left-footed effort from former QPR academy player Bowler.

Hull keeper George Long also produced a fine save before the interval, pushing over Chair’s shot after the midfielder had been put through by Amos.

QPR: Lumley, Rangel, Leistner, Hall, Manning, Ball, Amos, Eze, Chair, Osayi-Samuel, Wells.

Subs: Kelly, Kane, Pugh, Wallace, Smith, Hugill, Scowen.







