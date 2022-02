Seny Dieng returns in goal for QPR, who are without injured striker Lyndon Dykes.

Charlie Austin leads the attack, while Jeff Hendrick and Luke Amos are in midfield, with Stefan Johansen on the bench.







On-loan defender Dion Sanderson comes in for the suspended Rob Dickie.

QPR: Dieng, Sanderson, Dunne, Barbet, Adomah, Field, Hendrick, Amos, Willock, Chair, Austin.

Subs: Marshall, Johansen, Gray, Odubajo, Thomas, Dozzell, Ball.