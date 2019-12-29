QPR v Hull: Wells among four Rangers players recalled



Nahki Wells is among four players recalled to the QPR starting line-up for today’s game.

Wells is back up front in place of Jordan Hugill, who drops to the bench.

Meanwhile, Angel Rangel has been passed fit to return and there are also starting places for Ilias Chair and Dominic Ball.

Todd Kane and Marc Pugh drop to the bench and there is no Geoff Cameron in the matchday squad.

QPR: Lumley, Rangel, Leistner, Hall, Manning, Ball, Amos, Eze, Chair, Osayi-Samuel, Wells.

Subs: Kelly, Kane, Pugh, Wallace, Smith, Hugill, Scowen.







