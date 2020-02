Todd Kane is recalled to the QPR starting line-up for tonight’s game.

Kane replaces veteran right-back Angel Rangel – Rangers’ only change.



QPR (4-2-3-1): Kelly; Kane, Hall, Barbet, Manning; Cameron, Ball, Osayi-Samuel, Pugh, Eze; Hugill.

Subs: Lumley, Amos, Clarke, Masterson, Chair, Oteh, Wallace.