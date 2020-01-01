QPR v Cardiff: Rangers duo recalled, Lumley keeps place, Manning a sub

:

Geoff Cameron and Lee Wallace have been recalled to the QPR side for this afternoon’s game.

Wallace comes in for Ryan Manning, who is a substitute, and Cameron replaces Angel Rangel, who is not in the matchday squad.





Goalkeeper Joe Lumley keeps his place, with the fit-again Liam Kelly again on the bench.

QPR: Lumley, Cameron, Hall, Leistner, Wallace, Amos, Ball, Chair, Eze, Osayi-Samuel, Wells.

Subs: Kelly, Smith, Mlakar, Manning, Pugh, Hugill, Kane.







