QPR v Bristol City line-ups: Gray starts as Warburton switches to two up front



Andre Gray makes his first start for QPR since joining on loan from Watford, while Moses Odubajo returns to the side.

Gray comes in for Dominic Ball, with Ilias Chair deployed in midfield as boss Mark Warburton switches to two up front, partnering Gray with Lyndon Dykes.







Odubajo replaces Osmam Kakay, who is not in the matchday squad. Charlie Austin is – he returns after a family bereavement and is among the substitutes.

There is also a place on the bench for young keeper Joe Walsh.

QPR: Dieng; Dickie, De Wijs, Barbet; Odubajo, Johansen, Chair, McCallum; Willock; Dykes, Gray.

Subs: Walsh, Dunne, Dozzell, Thomas, Adomah, Austin, Ball.



Bristol City: Bentley, Atkinson, James, Martin, Weimann, Bakinson, Pring, Baker, Tanner, Kalas, Massengo.

Subs: O’Leary, Simpson, Dasilva, Williams, Semenyo, Wells, Palmer.







