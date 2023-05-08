QPR v Bristol City line-ups: Amos and Martin start

Luke Amos and Chris Martin have been given places in the QPR starting line-up for the final match of the season.


QPR: Dieng, Laird, Dickie, Dunne, Paal, Adomah, Field, Amos, Chair, Dykes, Martin.
Subs: Archer, Clarke-Salter, Johansen, Willock, Dozzell, Lowe, Dixon-Bonner.

Bristol City: O’Leary, Naismith, James, Scott, Williams, Conway, Pring, Sykes, Tanner, Bell, Vyner.
Subs: Wiles-Richards, Cornick, King, Mehmeti, Weimann, Wells, Kalas.