Half-time: QPR 0 Barnsley 1 – terrible Rangers behind at the break

QPR 0 Barnsley 1 7' Simoes

QPR made a terrible start to the resumption of their Championship campaign.

Bottom side Barnsley went ahead after just seven minutes and dominated much of the first half.

Rangers were undone after Ben Williams dispossessed Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Williams played the ball into the penalty area and Cauley Woodrow’s dummy fooled the home defence and teed up Elliot Simoes, who slotted past keeper Liam Kelly.

Worse almost followed for QPR when Jacob Brown missed a great chance for the Tykes three minutes later.

Brown fired wide after being found by Kilian Ludewig’s right-wing cross.

And Conor Masterson almost scored an own goal a couple of minutes before the interval.

The R’s defender headed against his own bar while preventing Woodrow getting to Ludewig’s free-kick.

QPR: Kelly; Rangel, Masterson, Barbet, Manning; Ball, Amos; Osayi-Samuel, Chair, Eze; Hugill.

Subs: Lumley, Kane, Clarke, Bettache, Wallace, Oteh, Shodipo.







