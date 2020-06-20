QPR v Barnsley: Masterson and Amos start, youngster on bench

Conor Masterson starts for QPR in their return to Championship action.

Masterson, who has recovered from a knee problem, has a chance to establish himself as a first-team regular following the departure of Grant Hall.

Luke Amos starts in place of the suspended Geoff Cameron and there is a place on the substitutes’ bench for youngster Faysal Bettache.

QPR: Kelly; Rangel, Masterson, Barbet, Manning; Ball, Amos; Osayi-Samuel, Chair, Eze; Hugill.

Subs: Lumley, Kane, Clarke, Bettache, Wallace, Oteh, Shodipo.







