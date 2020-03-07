Preston v QPR line-ups: One change for Rangers, North End duo return

QPR captain Grant Hall returns to the side for the game at Deepdale.

He replaces Conor Masterson, who stepped in for him against Birmingham after Hall suffered a back spasm in the pre-match warm-up.

Hall for Masterson is Rangers’ only change from the Birmingham game.

Meanwhile, Paul Gallagher returns to the Preston side along with Josh Harrop.

QPR: Kelly, Rangel, Hall, Barbet, Manning, Ball, Cameron, Osayi-Samuel, Pugh, Eze, Hugill.

QPR: Kelly, Rangel, Hall, Barbet, Manning, Ball, Cameron, Osayi-Samuel, Pugh, Eze, Hugill.

Subs: Lumley, Kane, Amos, Clarke, Oteh, Shodipo, Chair.

Preston: Rudd, Fisher, Davies, Browne, Harrop, Johnson, Gallagher, Hughes, Bauer, Maguire, Barkhuizen.

Subs: Ripley, Huntington, Rafferty, Ledson, Sinclair, Stockley, Nugent.







