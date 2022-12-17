Dunne’s goal gives QPR winning start under Critchley

Preston 0 QPR 1 58' Dunne

Jimmy Dunne’s second-half goal gave new QPR boss Neil Critchley a winning start to his reign.

Dunne diverted the ball in off the bar after Preston were unable to deal with Kenneth Paal’s corner.

Earlier, Rangers almost went ahead when Tim Iroegbunam’s 25-yard strike hit the post.







Dunne’s goal was his second of the season and gave Rangers their first win in seven matches – they had lost four in a row.

Keeper Seny Dieng prevented an equaliser by denying Ben Woodburn following an error by Dunne as the visitors held on.

QPR: Dieng, Laird, Dunne, Clarke-Salter, Paal, Field, Dozzell (Dickie 90), Iroegbunam, Adomah, Willock (Shodipo 78), Dykes.

Subs not used: Archer, Kakay, Richards, Thomas, Armstrong.







