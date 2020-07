Goalkeeper Joe Lumley has been recalled to the QPR side for the game at the Riverside Stadium.

Lumley replacing Liam Kelly is Rangers’ only change from the defeat against Fulham.

QPR: Lumley, Kane, Kakay, Cameron, Barbet, Manning, Ball, Amos, Osayi-Samuel, Eze, Hugill.

Subs: Kelly, Rangel, Gubbins, Chair, Clarke, Oteh, Shodipo, Bettache, Masterson.