Middlesbrough v QPR line-ups: Austin on the bench

Charlie Austin is on the QPR substitutes’ bench for tonight’s game.

Austin is back in the squad, having picked up a knock during the recent draw with Millwall.









Manager Mark Warburton has opted for the same side which won at Hull on Saturday, with Lyndon Dykes again leading the attack.

Middlesbrough’s line-up includes former QPR duo Joe Lumley and Grant Hall.

QPR (3-4-2-1): Dieng; Dickie, De Wijs, Barbet; Odubajo, Ball, Johansen, Wallace; Chair, Willock; Dykes.

Subs: Archer, Dunne, Kakay, Dozzell, Thomas, Adomah, Austin.



Middlesbrough: Lumley, Dijkteel, Hall, Fry, Ikpeazu, Howson, McNair, Crooks, Bola, Spence, Jones.

Subs: Daniels, Morsy, Payero, Peltier, Akpom, Bamba, Coburn.







