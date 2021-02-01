Watford v QPR: Johansen debut, Wallace and Bonne start, no Dykes

Stefan Johansen makes his debut for QPR in tonight’s game.

Johansen’s inclusion is one of three Rangers changes – the others see Macauley Bonne and Lee Wallace come in.







Wallace, available again after injury, replaces Niko Hamalainen, who drops to the bench along with Chris Willock.

Bonne starts up front in place of Lyndon Dykes, who is not in the matchday squad because he is self-isolating after a family member tested positive for Covid-19.

QPR: Dieng, Kane, Dickie, Cameron, Barbet, Wallace, Ball, Johansen, Chair, Bonne, Austin.

Subs: Lumley, Kakay, Bettache, Kelman, Hamalainen, Adomah, Thomas, Willock.







