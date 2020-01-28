Transfer gossip: QPR vying with Charlton for Parott loan deal, Sky say

Some of the recent transfer speculation involving QPR…

QPR are vying with Charlton for the signing of Tottenham youngster Troy Parrott, according to Sky.

The highly-rated forward, 17, has been tipped to move on loan in order to pick up first-team experience.

Sky say a number of Championship clubs are keen to snap him up for the rest of the season.

Saints and Burnley linked with R’s star

Southampton want Bright Osayi-Samuel, it is claimed.

Football Insider say the Saints have been monitoring QPR winger Osayi-Samuel ahead of a “late-window swoop”.

The website has previously linked his team-mates Ebere Eze and Ryan Manning with various clubs – including Southampton – and describe the in-form Osayi-Samuel as “soon available” because his contract expires this summer.

Rangers are looking to tie him to a new deal but in any case have an option to extend his current one by a year, meaning he is effectively under contract until 2021. Burnley have also recently been linked with him.

QPR tipped to bid for Shankland

It is claimed that QPR are likely to table a bid for Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland.

Les Ferdinand recently travelled to watch Shankland, who has scored 24 goals for the Scottish Championship leaders this season.

Rangers are restricted by Financial Fair Play rules and their priority is to sign a centre-back during this month’s transfer window.

They have been exploring the possibility of bringing in a striker to act as back-up for on-loan duo Wells and Jordan Hugill for the rest of the campaign with a view to being a first-team regular next season.

Scotland international Shankland, 24, is one of a number of potential options they have looked at.

The Scottish press are convinced the R’s are desperate to land Shankland – and the Daily Record say a bid is likely to be sanctioned.

The newspaper claim Shankland is “top of the Championship side’s wanted list” and describe the player as a” multi-million talent.”

Eze speculation continues

QPR forward Ebere Eze continues to be touted for a possible move to Tottenham.

Eze, who has also been linked with Chelsea, has been outstanding for the R’s this season.

It has been claimed that Spurs are keen to snap up the England Under-21 international.

But the Daily Express have suggested the north London club could be put off after QPR set an asking price of £20m.







