Bright Osayi-Samuel has been recalled to the QPR starting line-up for this evening’s game.

Osayi-Samuel replaces Nahki Wells, who drops to the bench – Rangers’ only change from Saturday’s home draw against Charlton.





QPR: Lumley, Kane, Hall, Leistner, Manning, Cameron, Amos, Eze, Osayi-Samuel, Pugh, Hugill.

Subs: Barnes, Smith, Scowen, Wells, Chair, Ball, Wallace.