QPR v Leeds United line-ups: Kelly in for Lumley, Masterson starts, Leeds man misses out



Liam Kelly replaces Joe Lumley in goal for QPR and there is a full league debut for centre-back Conor Masterston.

Rangers boss Mark Warburton has made three changes in total – the other being Lee Wallace coming in for the out-of-form Ryan Manning.

Jordan Hugill misses out after picking up a knock, while Lumley has also been nursing a minor injury.

Loan signing Jack Clarke is on the bench against his former club. The fit-again Toni Leistner is also among Rangers’ substitutes.

Meanwhile, Leeds full-back Barry Douglas is out after picking up a knock against Sheffield Wednesday. He is replaced by Pablo Hernandez.

QPR: Kelly, Kane, Hall, Masterson, Wallace, Cameron, Amos, Osayi-Samuel, Chair, Eze, Wells.

Subs: Barnes, Pugh, Scowen, Ball, Manning, Leistner, Clarke. Leeds: Casilla, Ayling, White, Cooper, Hernandez, Phillips, Dallas, Klich, Costa, Harrison, Bamford.

Subs: Meslier, Casey, Alioski, Struijk, McCalmont, Shackleton, Stevens.







