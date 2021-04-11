Transfer gossip: West Ham linked with QPR star

West Ham boss David Moyes has been tipped to bring in a new keeper this summer.

West Ham are the latest club to be linked with Seny Dieng.

The QPR goalkeeper, now a Senegal international, has impressed for Mark Warburton’s side this season.







It has led to speculation that a Premier League club could come in for him during the summer.

And The Sun on Sunday say West Ham are ready to pay £6m for Dieng, who signed a four-year deal in September so is under contract until 2024.

Manager Warburton said recently he believes Rangers could challenge for promotion next season if the current squad stays intact, although he accepts financial realities mean that might not happen.

Warburton told West London Sport: “If the price is right to the board and QPR and a club wants one of our players then they’ll move. But it’ll be QPR’s price and not the other club’s price.

“We’ll be in a good place if we can keep the players together, and if you can use the market wisely – and be lucky as well.”







