QPR have confirmed that Geoff Cameron will stay at the club for another season.

West London Sport revealed earlier this month that Rangers would be triggering an option to extend the American’s contract by a further year.

Cameron, who will turn 35 next month, was signed a year ago after leaving Stoke City, having been on loan from the Potters last season.

He has made 28 Championship appearances for QPR this term and 47 for the club in total.