Transfer gossip: QPR linked with Chelsea youngster

Some of the recent transfer speculation involving QPR…

QPR want Chelsea youngster Ike Ugbo in a £2.5m deal, it’s claimed.

The Sun say Rangers are keen to snap up the 21-year-old striker.

He was on loan at Dutch second tier side FA Roda until the season was cancelled last month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He has previously been on loan at MK Dons, Barnsley and Scunthorpe.

The Sun describe Ugbo, who has not made a first-team appearance for the Blues, as a “Chelsea whizkid” and claim he is “rated as one of the top young prospects” at Stamford Bridge.

League One club Coventry City are also said to be interested in him.

Osayi-Samuel speculation

There continues to be speculation over the future of QPR’s Bright Osayi-Samuel.

The winger, who has impressed for Rangers this season, has been linked with West Brom.

London Football News say Albion are likely face competition because several clubs are interested in him.







