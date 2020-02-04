QPR defender Barbet back in action
QPR defender Yoann Barbet has returned to action after injury.
Barbet suffered a calf injury after returning to training following a hamstring problem.
He played an hour for Rangers’ development side against Coventry on Monday afternoon – his first match action since October.
QPR won the game 2-0 with goals from Tottenham’s Jonathan Dinzeyi, who is on trial with the R’s, and Aramide Oteh
Centre-back Dinzeyi, 20, is an England Under-18 international and has attracted interest from a number of clubs in recent months.
Dinzeyi has yet to make a senior appearance for Spurs but has featured for their development side.