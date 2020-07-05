Half-time: Middlesbrough 0 QPR 1 – Hugill scores for Rangers but then goes off injured

Latest from the Riverside Stadium Middlesbrough 0 QPR 1 31' Hugill

Jordan Hugill put QPR ahead in style at the Riverside Stadium – but he was injured in the process of scoring.

The Middlesbrough-born striker lobbed keeper Dejan Stojanovic with a first-time strike from 25 yards after being found by an excellent ball in behind the home defence by Ryan Manning.

But it was his last involvement in the game – he limped off with what looked like a hamstring problem and was replaced by Ilias Chair, with Bright Osayi-Samuel then deployed as a striker.

QPR, beaten in their previous three matches, made a solid start.

Keeper Joe Lumley, recalled in place of Liam Kelly, completed routine saves to stop early efforts from Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher.

Rangers continued to threaten after their goal and Stojanovic kept out Chair’s shot and Manning’s free-kick.

QPR: Lumley, Kane, Kakay, Cameron, Barbet, Manning, Ball, Amos, Osayi-Samuel, Eze, Hugill (Chair 32).

