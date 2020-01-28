Blackburn v QPR: Kelly in for Lumley, Manning a sub





Liam Kelly is back in the QPR side for the game at Ewood Park.

Keeper Kelly replaces Joe Lumley, who drops to the bench. Ryan Manning is also a substitute, with Lee Wallace given the nod at left-back.





Jordan Hugill leads the Rangers attack following Nahki Wells’ return to Burnley.

QPR: Kelly, Kane, Hall, Masterson, Wallace, Cameron, Amos, Eze, Chair, Osayi-Samuel, Hugill.

Subs: Lumley, Rangel, Leistner, Manning, Clarke, Pugh, Shodipo.







