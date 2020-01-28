Half-time: Blackburn 2 QPR 1 – Hugill scores but defensive lapse costs Rangers

QPR are behind at Ewood Park after their defensive shortcomings were exposed yet again.

Jordan Hugill’s 22nd-minute goal had hauled them level but he was then at fault when Darragh Lenihan restored Blackburn’s lead on the half-hour mark.

The on-loan striker, leading Rangers’ attack following the departure of Nahki Wells, equalised after a superb Adam Armstrong goal had put Blackburn ahead.

Hugill combined nicely with Ilias Chair and tucked away his 11th goal of the season.

He collected Chair’s pass and dinked the ball over advancing keeper Christian Walton.

Rovers had opened the scoring in spectacular fashion early on.

After Joe Rothwell had done brilliantly on the right, Armstrong curled a 25-yard strike beyond recalled keeper Liam Kelly.

Blackburn went close to doubling their lead when Kelly parried Lewis Holtby’s deflected shot and Lewis Travis’ follow-up was cleared off the line by Grant Hall.

Hugill scored with QPR’s first meaningful attempt on goal but then allowed Lenihan to drift away from him and head home Travis’ corner at the far post.

Rangers’ had appeals for a penalty waved away late in the first half after what seemed like a clear foul on Bright Osayi-Samuel

QPR: Kelly, Kane, Hall, Masterson, Wallace, Cameron, Amos, Eze, Chair, Osayi-Samuel, Hugill.

Subs: Lumley, Rangel, Leistner, Manning, Clarke, Pugh, Shodipo.







