Charlton v QPR: Cameron starts, Kakay back, youngsters on bench
Geoff Cameron returns for QPR in the London derby at The Valley.
Cameron is available again after suspension and comes in for Luke Amos – Rangers’ only change from the defeat against Barnsley.
There are places on the bench for youngsters and Faysal Bettache and Joe Gubbins as well as a return to the matchday squad for Osman Kakay, who has recovered from injury.
QPR: Kelly; Rangel, Masterson, Barbet, Manning; Cameron, Ball; Osayi-Samuel, Chair, Eze; Hugill.
Subs: Lumley, Kane, Amos, Clarke, Oteh, Shodipo, Kakay, Bettache, Gubbins.
