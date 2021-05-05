Captain Cameron to leave QPR and return to States

Geoff Cameron will leave QPR when his contract expires at the end of the season, the club have confirmed.

The 35-year-old former United States international is the club captain and has made 90 appearances for the R’s.







Cameron, who is returning to the States, told the club website: “It’s been an absolute privilege to both captain and play for QPR.”

Manager Mark Warburton said: “I made Geoff club captain at the start of this season and he has embraced such a responsibility and worked tirelessly to help the squad develop and move forward.”







