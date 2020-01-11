Brentford v QPR line-ups: Dalsgaard back, two R’s changes, no Leistner, youngsters on bench

Brentford appealed in vain for a penalty and Pontus Jansson almost scored an own goal during a lively start at Griffin Park.

The Bees wanted a spot-kick when Ollie Watkins went down under a challenge from Geoff Cameron as they chased Henrik Dalsgaard’s ball over the top.





Striker Watkins was then denied by Grant Hall’s block as Brentford threatened early on.

But QPR have had plenty of possession and almost went ahead when Jansson’s misdirected header from Ryan Manning’s left-wing cross had to be pushed away by Brentford keeper David Raya.

Brentford: Raya, Dalsgaard, Pinnock, Jansson, Henry, Norgaard, Jensen, Dasilva, Mbeumo, Benrahma, Watkins.

Subs: Daniels, Thompson, Mokotjo, Marcondes, Valencia, Jeanvier, Zamburek. QPR: Lumley, Kane, Hall, Cameron, Manning, Ball, Amos, Osayi-Samuel, Chair, Eze, Wells.

Subs: Kelly, Wallace, Pugh, Hugill, Scowen, Shodipo, Masterson.







