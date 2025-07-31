Draw likely after Middlesex’s third day is rained off

Rothesay County Championship Division Two, College Ground, Cheltenham (day three)

Middlesex 445: Williamson 153; M Taylor 3-88

Gloucestershire 54-1: Bancroft 25*

Gloucestershire (3 pts) trail Middlesex (4 pts) by 391 runs

No play was possible on the third day of the Rothesay County Championship Division Two game between Gloucestershire and Middlesex at Cheltenham.

Heavy overnight rain had soaked the outfield and downpours continued on and off throughout the morning, leaving umpires Neil Pratt and Sue Redfern with no option but to abandon any prospect of play at shortly before 2pm.

Gloucestershire were due to resume their first innings on 54 for one in reply to the Middlesex total of 445.

With the pitch shaved at both ends to encourage spin and the ball having turned appreciably at the end of day two, the visitors were optimistic of securing a meaningful lead.

Now, with more rain forecast today and the outfield saturated, there is no guarantee of a prompt start tomorrow and unless the two teams contrive a result, a draw looks the only outcome.