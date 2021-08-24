Youngster Stansfield scores as Fulham go through

Birmingham 0 Fulham 2 26' Stansfield 90' Robinson

Jay Stansfield’s goal on his first start for Fulham helped them through to the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The youngster cut inside and fired home midway through the first half.

And Antonee Robinson fired in the second for Fulham in injury time.

Teenager Adrion Pajaziti made his debut for the Whites, who defended well at St Andrews.

Bobby Decordova-Reid hit the post and had a couple of other decent chances to add a second for Marco Silva’s side before Robinson eventually did.

Fulham: Rodák, Odoi, Hector, Mawson, Knockaert, Pajaziti (Onomah 90), Francois, Bryan, Decordova-Reid, Stansfield (Robinson 86), Kebano (Cavaleiro 73).

